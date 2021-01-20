© 2021
NPR News

President Biden And Predecessors Attend Wreath Laying Ceremony At Arlington Cemetery

By Brian Naylor
Published January 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM MST
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
President Biden traveled from the Capitol across the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery after his inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris as well as former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses and members of their families.

Biden and Harris each touched the wreath, and Biden made the sign of the cross before saluting. A military bugler then played "Taps."

The nation's 46th president arrived at the ceremony in an armored presidential limousine with the license plate reading "46" after driving along the security fence-lined streets of Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
