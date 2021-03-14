2021 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Nominees And Winners

The complete list of nominees and winners of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented on March 14, 2021, is below.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be handed out across a pair of mostly-remote, socially distanced ceremonies that were postponed from their scheduled date of January 31 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

1. Record Of The Year

"Black Parade" by Beyoncé

"Colors" by Black Pumas

"ROCKSTAR" by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Say So" by Doja Cat

Winner: "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

"Circles" by Post Malone

"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

2. Album Of The Year

Chilombo by Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) by Black Pumas

Everyday Life by Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III by HAIM

Future Nostalgiaby Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone

Winner:Folkloreby Taylor Swift

3. Song Of The Year

"Black Parade" by Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box" by Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan" by Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" by Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now" by Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Winner: "I Can't Breathe" by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending" by Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels)

4. Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion

Pop

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

"Yummy" by Justin Bieber

"Say So" by Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

Winner: "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles

"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Un Dia (One Day)" by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

"Dynamite" by BTS

Winner: "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" by Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella by (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter by Harry Connick, Jr.

Winner:American Standardby James Taylor

Unfollow The Rules by Rufus Wainwright

Judy by Renée Zellweger

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes by Justin Bieber

Chromatica by Lady Gaga

Winner:Future Nostalgiaby Dua Lipa

Fine Line by Harry Styles

Folklore by Taylor Swift

Dance/Electronic Music

9. Best Dance Recording

"On My Mind" by Diplo & SIDEPIECE

"My High" by Disclosure feat. Aminé & Slowthai

"The Difference" by Flume feat. Toro y Moi

"Both of Us" by Jayda G

Winner: "10%" by Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I by Arca

Planet's Mad by Baauer

Energy by Disclosure

Winner:Bubbaby Kaytranada

Good Faith by Madeon

Contemporary Instrumental Music

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Axiomby Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard by Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs by Black Violin

Americana by Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Winner:Live at the Royal Albert Hallby Snarky Puppy

Rock

12. Best Rock Performance

Winner: "Shameika" by Fiona Apple

"Not" by Big Thief

"Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" by HAIM

"Stay High" by Brittany Howard

"Daylight" by Grace Potter

13. Best Metal Performance

Winner: "Bum-Rush" by Body Count

"Underneath" by Code Orange

"The In-Between" by In This Moment

"BLOODMONEY" by Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" – Live by Power Trip

14. Best Rock Song

"Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

"Lost In Yesterday" by Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

"Not" by Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

"Shameika" by Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

Winner: "Stay High" Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

15. Best Rock Album

A Hero's Deathby Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight by Grace Potter

Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson

Winner:The New Abnormalby The Strokes

Alternative

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Winner:Fetch the Bolt Cuttersby Fiona Apple

Hyperspace by Beck

Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime by Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush by Tame Impala

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

"Lightning & Thunder" by Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend

Winner: "Black Parade" by Beyoncé

"All I Need" by Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" by Brittany Howard

"See Me" by Emily King

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Sit On Down" by The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" by Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" by Mykal Kilgore

Winner: "Anything For You" by Ledisi

"Distance" by Yebba

19. Best R&B Song

Winner: "Better Than I Imagined" by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

"Black Parade" by Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Collide" by Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

"Do It" by Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

"Slow Down" by Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

20. Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo by Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour by Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals by Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings by Robert Glasper

Winner:It Is What It Isby Thundercat

21. Best R&B Album

HAPPY 2 BE HERE by Ant Clemons

Take Time by Giveon

To Feel Love/d by Luke James

Winner:Bigger Loveby John Legend

All Riseby Gregory Porter

Rap

22. Best Rap Performance

"Deep Reverence" by Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

"BOP" by DaBaby

"WHATS POPPIN" by Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby

Winner: "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

"Dior" by Pop Smoke

23. Best Melodic Rap Performance

"ROCKSTAR" by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now Cry Later" by Drake feat. Lil Durk

Winner: "Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak

"The Box" by Roddy Ricch

"HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" by Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song

"The Bigger Picture" by Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

"The Box" by Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Laugh Now Cry Later" by Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

"ROCKSTAR" by Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

Winner: "Savage" by Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

25. Best Rap Album

Black Habits by D Smoke

Alfredo by Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica

Winner:King's Diseaseby Nas

The Allegory by Royce 5'9"

Country

26. Best Country Solo Performance

"Stick That In Your Country Song" by Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" by Brandy Clark

Winner: "When My Amy Prays" by Vince Gill

"Black Like Me" by Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"All Night" by Brothers Osborne

Winner: "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

"Ocean" by Lady A

"Sugar Coat" by Little Big Town

"Some People Do" by Old Dominion

28. Best Country Song

"Bluebird" by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones" by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Winner: "Crowded Table" by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

"More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

"Some People Do" by Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

29. Best Country Album

Lady Like by Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record by Brandy Clark

Winner:Wildcardby Miranda Lambert

Nightfall by Little Big Town

Never Will by Ashley McBryde

New Age

30. Best New Age Album

Songs from the Bardo by Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery by Priya Darshini

Form//Less by Superposition

Winner:More Guitar Storiesby Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations by Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Jazz

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Guinnevere" by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

"Pachamama" by Regina Carter, soloist

"Celia" by Gerald Clayton, soloist

Winner: "All Blues" by Chick Corea, soloist

"Moe Honk" by Joshua Redman, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona by Thana Alexa

Winner:Secrets are the Best Storiesby Kurt Elling feat. Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors by Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper by Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band, Conducted By John Beasley

What's the Hurry by Kenny Washington

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment by Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game by Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard by Gerald Clayton

Winner:Trilogy 2by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain by Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dialogues on Race by Gregg August

Monk'estra Plays John Beasley by John Beasley's MONK'estra

The Intangible Between by Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot by John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Winner:Data Lordsby Maria Schneider Orchestra

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

Tradiciones by Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Winner:Four Questionsby Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams by Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo by Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane's Delight by Poncho Sanchez

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Wonderful Is Your Name" by Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)" by Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

"Come Together" by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Present: The Good News; Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins & Jazz Nixon, producers; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters

"Won't Let Go" by Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

Winner: "Movin' On" by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"The Blessing (Live)" by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

"Sunday Morning" by Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae

"Holy Water" by We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters

"Famous For (I Believe)" by Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Winner: "There Was Jesus" by Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

2econd Wind: Ready by Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute by Myron Butler

Choirmaster by Ricky Dillard

Winner: Gospel According to PJby PJ Morton

Kierra by Kierra Sheard

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run to the Father by Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends by Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water by We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heavenby Tauren Wells

Winner:Jesus Is Kingby Kanye West

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day by Mark Bishop

20/20 by The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means by The Erwins

Winner:Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)by Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Latin

41. Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Winner:YHLQMDLGby Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez by Camilo

Mesa Para Dos by Kany García

Pausa by Ricky Martin

3:33 by Debi Nova

42. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura by Bajofondo

Monstruo by Cami

Sobrevolando by Cultura Profética

Winner:La Conquista del Espacioby Fito Paez

Miss Colombia by Lido Pimienta

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Hecho en Mexicoby Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata by Lupita Infante

Winner:Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1by Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez by Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

AYAYAY! by Christian Nodal

44. Best Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao by José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"

Infinitoby Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe) by Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

Winner:40by Grupo Niche

Memorias de Navidad by Víctor Manuelle

American Roots Music

45. Best American Roots Performance

"Colors" by Black Pumas

"Deep In Love" by Bonny Light Horseman

"Short And Sweet" by Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" by Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Winner: "I Remember Everything" by John Prine

46. Best American Roots Song

"Cabin" by Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

"Ceiling To The Floor" by Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

"Hometown" by Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

Winner: "I Remember Everything" by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

"Man Without A Soul" by Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

47. Best Americana Album

Old Flowers by Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender by Hiss Golden Messenger

Winner:World on the Groundby Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado by Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels by Lucinda Williams

48. Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire by Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 by Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook by Steep Canyon Rangers

Winner:Homeby Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 by (Various Artists)Matt Combs & Katie Harford Hogue, producers

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid by Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel by Don Bryant

That's What I Heard by Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove by Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Winner:Rawer Than Rawby Bobby Rush

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Winner:Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?by Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount by Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice by G. Love

Blackbirds by Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling by North Mississippi Allstars

51. Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman by Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks For The Dance by Leonard Cohen

Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling

Saturn Return by The Secret Sisters

Winner:All The Good Timesby Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks" by Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours by Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise by Nā Wai ʽEhā

Winner:Atmosphereby New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard by Sweet Cecilia

Reggae

53. Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton

Higher Placeby Skip Marley

It All Comes Back To Love by Maxi Priest

Winner:Got To Be Toughby Toots & The Maytals

One World by The Wailers

Global Music

54. Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles by Antibalas

Winner:Twice As Tallby Burna Boy

Agora by Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters by Anoushka Shankar

Amadjarby Tinariwen

Children's

55. Best Children's Music Album

Winner:All The Ladiesby Joanie Leeds

Wild Life by Justin Roberts

Spoken Word

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir by Flea

Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... by Ken Jennings

Winner:Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earthby Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill by Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) by Meryl Streep (& Full cast)

Comedy

57. Best Comedy Album

Winner:Black Mitzvahby Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything by Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist by Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger by Bill Burr

23 Hours To Killby Jerry Seinfeld

Musical Theater

58. Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie (Original London Cast)

American Utopia on Broadway (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)

Winner:Jagged Little Pill(Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Little Shop Of Horrors (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

The Prince of Egypt (Original Cast)

Soft Power (Original Cast)

Music for Visual Media

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Various Artists) Nate Heller, compilation producer; Howard Paar, Music Supervisor

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Various Artists) Jonathan Leahy, compilation producer

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Various Artists) Savan Kotecha, compilation producer; Becky Bentham, music supervisor

Frozen 2(Various Artists) Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Tom MacDougall & Dave Metzger, compilation producers

Winner:Jojo Rabbit(Various Artists) Taika Waititi, compilation producer

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Ad Astra by Max Richter, composer

Becoming by Kamasi Washington, composer

Winner:Jokerby Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

1917 by Thomas Newman, composer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by John Williams, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Beautiful Ghosts" by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Track from: Cats

"Carried Me With You" by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Track from: Onward

"Into The Unknown" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA)

Track from: Frozen 2

Winner: "No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Track from:No Time to Die

"Stand Up" by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Track from: Harriet

Composing/Arranging

62. Best Instrumental Composition

"Baby Jack" by Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

"Be Water II" by Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)

"Plumfield" by Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

Winner: "Sputnik" by Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

"Strata" by Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Bathroom Dance" by Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Winner: "Donna Lee" by John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

"Honeymooners" by Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows)

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)

"Uranus: The Magician" by Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Asas Fechadas" by John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

"Desert Song" by Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)

"From This Place" by Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

Winner: "He Won't Hold You" by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)

"Slow Burn" by Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

Package

65. Best Recording Package

Everyday Lifeby Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

Funeral by Kyle Goen & Alex Kalatschinow, art directors (Lil Wayne)

Healer by Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

On Circles by Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

Winner:Vols. 11 & 12by Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition) by Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 by Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode by Jeff Schulz & Paul A. Taylor, art directors (Depeche Mode)

Winner:Ode to Joyby Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

The Story of Ghostly International by Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)

Notes

67. Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio, 1894-1926 by Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974by Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Winner:Dead Man's Popby Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business by Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky by David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Historical

68. Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1895-1896 by Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943) by Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

Winner:It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogersby Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition by Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Souvenir by Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions by Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Production, Non-Classical

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow by Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations by Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Winner:Hyperspaceby Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco & Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Jaime by Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips by Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerback

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Winner: Andrew Watt

71. Best Remixed Recording

"Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" by RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" by Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

"Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" by Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

Winner: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)" by Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre)" YOUNG & ALIVE (BAZZI VS. HAYWYRE REMIX)

Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Production, Immersive Audio

72. Best Immersive Audio Album

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Immersive Audio Album Craft Committee was unable to meet. The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members. The nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category

Production, Classical

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Hynes: Fields

Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: Complete Symphonies

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Winner: Shostakovich:Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'

David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Winner: David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Classical

75. Best Orchestral Performance

Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition

Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

Concurrence

Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Winner: Ives:Complete Symphonies

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3

Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

76. Best Opera Recording

Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen

Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players

William Boggs, conductor; Alexander Dobson, Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

Winner: Gershwin:Porgy and Bess

David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: Agrippina

Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Elsa Benoit, Joyce DiDonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński & Luca Pisaroni; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg

Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

77. Best Choral Performance

Carthage

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Winner: Danielpour:The Passion of Yeshuah

JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Kastalsky: Requiem

Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: Sanctuary Road

Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

Once Upon A Time

Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Winner:Contemporary Voices

Pacifica Quartet

Healing Modes

Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place

Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets

Dover Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas

Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales

Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

Destination Rachimaninov - Arrival

Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Winner: Theofanidis:Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra

Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto

Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger

Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

Farinelli

Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

A Lad's Love

Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

Winner:Smyth: The Prison

Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

81. Best Classical Compendium

Adès Conducts Adès

Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin

Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto

José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Winner: Thomas, M.T.:From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke

Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood

Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshuah

Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players

Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: Place

Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Winner: Rouse:Symphony No. 5

Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Music Video/Film

83. Best Music Video

Winner: "Brown Skin Girl"

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers

"Life Is Good"

Future Featuring Drake

Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer

"Lockdown"

Anderson .Paak

Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

"Adore You"

Harry Styles

Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

"Goliath"

Woodkid

Yoann Lemoine, video director; Horace de Gunzbourg, video producer

84. Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story

Beastie Boys

Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers

Black Is King

Beyoncé

Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Beyonce Knowles Carter & Kwasi Fordjour, video directors; Lauren Baker, Akin Omotoso, Nathan Scherrer, Jeremy Sullivan & Erinn Williams, video producers

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme

Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers

Winner:Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Linda Ronstadt

Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers

That Little Ol' Band From Texas

ZZ Top

Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer

