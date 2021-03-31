4 Killed In Shooting At Office Building In California

Four people, including one child, were killed in a shooting at an office building in Orange, Calif. Wednesday evening, according to local police. Two other people were injured in the incident, including the suspect.

Officers responded to reports of gun shots in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue in the city at around 5:30 p.m., the Orange Police Department said. Police arrived as shots were being fired and an "officer involved shooting" followed.

On scene, officers found multiple victims, Orange Police Department Lt. Jen Amat said during a press conference. One female victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the shooting was apprehended and was also transported to the local hospital in critical condition, Amat said.

Amat offered few other details about the victims, shooter, or motive.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted his condolences following early reports of the shooting. He said, "Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

Orange is a city south of Los Angeles with a population hovering around 140,000.

Wednesday evening's shooting marks the third multiple-victim shooting in nearly as many weeks.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

