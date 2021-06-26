Record Heat Wave Set To Scorch Pacific Northwest To Southern California

The Pacific Northwest will grapple with a dangerous and unprecedented heat wave this weekend. Record highs are expected with temperatures projected to climb to over 100 degrees. Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the upcoming week in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and parts of California and western Nevada.

The National Weather Service said an "anomalously strong" mid-to-upper level ridge, which is typically accompanied by warm, dry weather, will drive the sharp climb in temperatures in the Northwest this weekend and into the week. The high-pressure system will likely bring record highs along with record-high minimum temperatures over the coming days.

In Seattle, the previous all-time record of 105 degrees will be broken when temperatures reach 107 Sunday. Meanwhile, Portland, Ore., is expected to reach 110, three degrees hotter than the previous record of 107 seen in downtown Portland in 1942 and at the city's airport in 1965 and 1981.

From San Diego to Seattle, all the way to western Nevada and over more than half of Idaho, temperatures are anticipated to break daily, monthly and all-time records.

"Much of this area will see high temperatures 30 to 35 degrees hotter than average and morning low temperatures 20 to 25 degrees warmer than average over the next several days," the NWC announcement read. "In many locations, the morning lows will be greater than the average high temperatures illustrating the anomalous nature of this historic heatwave."

The last time a heat wave similar to this hit the area was in 2009. Back then, the region climbed to 101 to 106 degrees for two to four days, while temperatures over 90 lingered for eight to 10 days, the NWS said.

In Southern California, heat warnings are in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening for the mountain and desert areas east of Los Angeles. Temperatures in Palm Springs hit 112 degrees Saturday, with the weekend high expected to peak at 115 Sunday. However, ridiculously hot temperatures aren't out of the ordinary for that particular city.

The NWS advises those in areas experiencing treacherously high temperatures to stay hydrated, reduce outdoor activities and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Also, never leave children or pets unattended in hot vehicles. Five children between the ages of 5 months and 2 years have already died this year as a result of being left unattended in hot vehicles. According to the national nonprofit Kids In Cars, an average of 39 children are killed in hot cars every year.

