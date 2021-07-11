Novak Djokovic Has Won Wimbledon And A Record-Tying 20th Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive title at Wimbledon on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini in four sets and putting the Serbian tennis star in an elite class of players in the sport's history. The win is Djokovic's sixth overall at the legendary British tournament.

Sunday's championship marks 20 Grand Slam titles for Djokovic, which ties the record that had, until now, been shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

He acknowledged the two other greats following Sunday's win.

"I have to make a great tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our sport and the two most important players I ever faced in my career," Djokovic said. "They are the reason why I am where I am today. They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that's not stopping here."

Djokovic says Wimbledon success is particularly special

Djokovic's other grand slam titles include nine wins at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open. But, he said, the wins at the All England Club tournament rank at the top.

"Winning Wimbledon was always the big dream of mine when I was a kid and I have to remind myself how special this is and to not take this for granted," Djokovic said following Sunday's victory. "It's a huge honor and a privilege."

Djokovic, 34, is now the only man to win the first three major tournaments in a season since Australian Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

Now, Djokovic can set his sights on sweeping the tour's four Grand Slams this season with a win at the U.S. Open in late August — again, last accomplished by a male player when Laver did it 52 years ago.

He said he will aim to be in as good of shape as possible heading into the final major.

"I could definitely [envision] that happening and I hope I will give it a shot," he said. "I'm in great form and played well and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.