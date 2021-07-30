Say Hello To The Tokyo Olympic Robots

Who's a good boy at the Olympics?

The Field Support Robot is a good boy!

The black-and-white high-tech contraption made its debut earlier this week as one of a handful of robots designed to streamline the Tokyo Olympic Games. And it can be seen again — essentially playing fetch — during the track and field throwing events over the weekend.

The International Olympics Committee says the self-driving robot is able to suss out the "optimal path" to follow when it's chasing after hammers, javelins and all manner of objects thrown by athletes.

"This will help reduce both the amount of time needed to retrieve items and the amount of human support required at events," the IOC explained.

/ NurPhoto via Getty Images / Toyota Motor Corp. designed mascot robots Miraitowa and Someity to help welcome visitors to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Other robots that have been designed and put to work in a partnership between the Games organizers and Toyota include Miraitowa and Someity. The blue and pink cartoon-looking robots are the official Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics mascots.

They were intended to serve as futuristic ambassadors to the public, as welcoming hosts who shake hands and wave, but that part of their job has been severely diminished during the spectator-free events.

Similarly, human and delivery support robots, which look like a fancier and taller Wall-e, were developed to make the Games more comfortable. They are providing assistance to spectators in wheelchairs at the Olympic Stadium by carrying food and other items, guiding people to their seats, and providing event information.

"The Tokyo 2020 Games are a unique opportunity for us to display Japanese robot technology," said Hirohisa Hirukawa, leader of the Tokyo 2020 Robot Project.

He added that the project will showcase the practical and real-life benefits of such machines.

