© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our 96.7 translator is back on the air at a reduced signal, pending further repairs. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »
NPR News

There's Been An Explosion Outside Of Kabul's Airport, The Pentagon Says

By Rachel Treisman
Published August 26, 2021 at 8:10 AM MDT
Evacuations continued from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday. Reports of explosions outside the airport were confirmed the following morning.
Evacuations continued from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday. Reports of explosions outside the airport were confirmed the following morning.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed reports of an explosion outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

"Casualties are unclear at this time," he wrote in a tweet. "We will provide additional details when we can."

The White House, State Department, Pentagon and U.S. Embassy in Kabul have all been warning of heightened threat from ISIS-K militants in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to the ongoing evacuation effort there.

In a security alert on Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul urged Americans outside the gates of the airport to leave the area immediately, citing security threats. Officials also cautioned U.S. citizens against travel to the airport.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Rachel Treisman
See stories by Rachel Treisman