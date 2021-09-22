A Giant of Black Cinema, Melvin Van Peebles Dies At 89

Influential director Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was best known for his independent films Watermelon Man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (1971). He was also the father of Mario Van Peebles, who directed New Jack City a generation later.

We are saddened to announce the passing of a giant of American cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, who died last night, at home with family, at the age of 89. In an unparalleled career, Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/HpciXXVoYo — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) September 22, 2021

The Criterion Collection announced the news in a statement that read in part, "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.