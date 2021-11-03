© 2021
NPR News

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 at the climate summit

By Jonathan Franklin
Published November 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT
Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, attends a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills in October. Garcetti recently tested positive for COVID-19 while attending the U.N. climate summit, COP26.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is attending the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, (known as COP26) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

Garcetti, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, was feeling well and isolating in his hotel room, according to a tweet from the mayor's account.

Local TV station KABC reports the mayor is attending the conference with seven staff members. A spokesperson for the mayor's office tells NPR that Garcetti was the only one from this office who tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcetti's office did not disclose any additional details on his diagnosis when contacted by email.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who are fully vaccinated get tested five to seven days after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency says those who test positive should isolate for 10 days — or as long as they are experiencing symptoms.

Jonathan Franklin
