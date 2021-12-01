These women speak candidly about their abortions. Here's what they want you to know

Today the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a Mississippi case that could challenge Roe v. Wade, the case that set the precedent allowing women to terminate a pregnancy in the first two trimesters. Activists on both sides of this raging battle believe this could be a watershed moment. Earlier this year, I spoke with a 91-year-old grandmother from N.Y., a 22-year-old college student from San Antonio and a 46-year-old mother from Richmond, Va. – just three of the tens of thousands of people who gathered in the nation's capital and across the country to demand reproductive justice for all. Their main message – everyone loves someone who's had an abortion – aligns with recent polling showing majority of Americans support abortion rights.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

