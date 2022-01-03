© 2022
NPR News

FDA authorizes a Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12 to 15

By Scott Hensley
Published January 3, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
A nurse practitioner fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Mich., on Nov. 5.
Jeff Kowalsky
/
AFP via Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

The agency also shortened the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months from six.

Finally, the FDA allowed for a third dose of vaccine in immunocompromised children 5 to 11 years of age.

