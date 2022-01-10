New York revises the death toll in fatal Bronx fire to 17, including 8 children

New York City authorities have revised down the number of people who died in a five-alarm fire inside a Bronx high-rise building on Sunday.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that 17 people lost their lives in the fire, including eight children.

City officials previously said on Sunday that 19 people perished in the blaze, including nine children.

"Patients were taken to seven different hospitals. There was a bit of a double count. And I guess it's a bit of good news that the number isn't 19 but 17," New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"But don't forget there are many people fighting for their lives in the hospital," Nigro added. "This number could unfortunately increase again."

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater, officials said. The fire caused the building to quickly fill with smoke, which is what led to the injuries and deaths.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.