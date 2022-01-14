Republican Rep. John Katko, who voted for Trump's impeachment, is retiring

Rep. John Katko announced on Friday he will not seek a fifth term in office to represent New York's 24th Congressional District.

The Republican — one of 10 in the House to vote for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment — said he was retiring to spend more time with his family.

"For the past 32 years, I've devoted my life to protecting and serving our community and our country. First as a federal prosecutor, and now as a Member of Congress, it has been my mission to unite people in order to solve serious problems," Katko said in a statement posted to his campaign Facebook page.

"Representing Central New York in Congress — solving real problems, and relentlessly championing bipartisanship — has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. It is with profound gratitude for my colleagues, staff, supporters, team, and the people of New York's 24th Congressional District that I am thrilled to begin this next and best chapter of my life alongside Robin and our family."

Katko is the 14th congressional Republican — and the third of 10 to have voted for Trump's impeachment — to announce a departure from Congress. Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio are also retiring.

Trump, a fellow native New Yorker, cheered Katko's retirement in a statement.

"Great news, another one bites the dust. Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!"

Redistricting also loomed over Katko's seat, as New York's Democratic-led legislature recently rejected proposed maps from a bipartisan commission and could take broader control of the district drawing.

Twenty-six House Democrats have so far announced their departures from Congress, in what is expected to be a difficult election year for the party.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.