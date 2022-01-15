© 2022
Police evacuate residents in Colleyville, Texas, during SWAT operation near synagogue

KERA | By Syeda Hasan
Published January 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM MST

Police in Colleyville, Texas, are asking residents to continue avoiding the area near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, the address of the Congregation Beth Israel, as a SWAT situation continues.

Police said they were "conducting SWAT operations" near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road just after 11:30 Saturday morning.

A Shabbat service was scheduled at the Congregation Beth Israel at 10 a.m. A Facebook live stream of the service ended just before 2 p.m.

Colleyville Police Sergeant Dara Nelson told the Dallas Morning News negotiators have made contact with a potential suspect in the building, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials were evacuating nearby residents and have asked others to avoid the surrounding area.

This is a developing story.

Syeda Hasan