Meet Willow, the Bidens' new, very presidential-looking cat

The Biden Administration announced Friday that the first family has adopted a gray shorthair tabby cat named Willow.

First Lady Jill Biden was apparently the driver behind the adoption, after Willow interrupted a speech she was giving at a Pennsylvania farm during President Biden's 2020 campaign.

"Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop. Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, said in a news release.

The cat is named after the First Lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Penn. The cat will be the first to live in the White House since President George W. Bush and First Lady s Laura Bush's black cat India.

Last month, the Bidens welcomed Commander, a four-month-old purebred German shepherd puppy. In June, the Biden's eldest dog, Champ, died. Meanwhile, Major, whom they adopted from an animal shelter in 2018, was rehomed after struggling to adapt to the busy White House environment.

By the looks of it, Willow is having no such issues with her adjustment:

/ White House/Erin Scott / White House/Erin Scott Willow, the Biden family's new cat, photographed in The White House on Wednesday.