© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Naomi Judd, country music matriarch of The Judds, is dead at 76

By Hazel Cills
Published April 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM MDT
Naomi Judd
Stephen Cohen
/
Getty Images
Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd, part of the Grammy-award winning country music duo The Judds, is dead at 76.

Judd's daughters, country singer Wynonna and actress Ashley Judd, confirmed the artist's death in a statement on Saturday. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they wrote in a statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

As a member of The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, Naomi Judd recorded and performed as one of the most successful mother-daughter acts in country music before the group stopped performing in the early 1990s. The Judds' hits included 1984's "Mama He's Crazy," which won the group their first Grammy Award, 1985's "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and 1990's "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.