A small plane flew near Biden's beach house in Delaware

By James Doubek
Published June 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT
President Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Thursday, June 2, 2022, as he heads to Rehobeth Beach, Del., for the weekend. A small plane flew near the Bidens' beach house.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were evacuated from their beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after a small plane entered restricted airspace nearby.

They have since safely returned with no actual threat apparent, according to the White House.

"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken. There was no threat to the President or his family," a White House official told the traveling press pool.

A further statement from the U.S. Secret Service is expected.

This story will be updated.

NPR News
James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
