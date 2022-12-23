Target recalls weighted blankets after reports of 2 girls suffocating under one

More than 200,000 weighted blankets are being recalled by the Target department chain after reports of two young girls suffocating underneath one, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Two girls, ages 4 and 6, reportedly died from asphyxiation after unzipping and crawling inside the children's Pillowfort weighted blankets at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April, the agency said.

Altogether, Target, where the blankets were exclusively sold, has received four reports of children being trapped in them. The recall affects about 204,000 of the blankets.

"CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund," the federal agency said in a statement.

The blankets weigh 6 pounds and come in eight color and pattern selections, including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. They were being sold for $40 between December 2018 to September 2022.

To enquire about the refund process, click here for more information. Target is also contacting affected consumers directly, the CPSC said.

