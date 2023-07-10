Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is stabbed multiple times in prison

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times Sunday in an assault at a federal prison in Sumterville, Fla.

The 59-year-old former sports physician, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to molesting dozens of young female athletes under his care and possessing child pornography, is in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to the Associated Press, which reports that Nassar was stabbed in the chest and back during an altercation with another inmate.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told NPR that an inmate was assaulted around 2:35 p.m. ET Sunday, requiring immediate "life-saving measures." The agency did not directly name Nassar as the victim, citing privacy policies. The FBP said no other inmates were injured and that the FBI was notified.

This wasn't the first time Nassar was attacked in prison.

Nassar was assaulted by another inmate in May 2018 while incarcerated at a prison in Arizona, where he began serving a lengthy sentence on child pornography charges. He was briefly moved to a facility in Oklahoma before being transferred to the Coleman II penitentiary in Florida, where he's currently incarcerated.

Saul Loeb / AP / AP Athletes from USA Gymnastics from left to right: Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols.

The former doctor became an infamous household name in 2018 when he was sentenced to as many as 175 years in prison. His crimes were also highlighted in the 2020 Netflix documentary Athlete A, which chronicled the investigation into Nassar's crimes.

Some of Nassar's victims were Olympic athletes, including Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, and Aly Raisman.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.