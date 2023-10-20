SAG-AFTRA issues Halloween costume guidance for striking actors

SAG-AFTRA is recommending actors not wear certain Halloween costumes, as they could violate rules of its three month long strike.

I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 19, 2023

Actors should stay away from wearing costumes inspired by struck content and instead opt for generic characters, like a ghost or zombie, the union said Thursday.

Actors can "dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show," the union said.

"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!" it said.

"I look forward to screaming 'scab' at my 8 year old all night," actor Ryan Reynolds said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's not in the union but she needs to learn."

While Hollywood writers resolved their new contract with AMPTP – the collective of streamers like Hulu, Disney+ and Netflix – after 148 days, actors are almost three months into their strike.

Some of the most anticipated Halloween costumes include Barbie, Wednesday Addams, witches, vampires and ninjas.

