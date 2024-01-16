As Trump wins Iowa, focus shifts to New Hampshire. Here's what you need to know

It was cold, and it was quick.

In the first nominating contest of the 2024 presidential cycle, Republicans in Iowa took to the caucuses Monday evening. And it took a remarkably short amount of time — just about a half hour after the caucuses started at 8 p.m. ET — for the Associated Press to call former President Donald Trump the winner.

His command over the rest of the pack remained strong, though his wide margin over his opponents narrowed throughout the night. Three hours later, the AP called that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis placed second behind Trump. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley came in third.

In a victory speech from his caucus watch party in Iowa, Trump said the results confirmed the state's backing for him.

"We really have the support of the people of Iowa," Trump said. He criticized President Joe Biden over the country's southern border, crime and wars abroad. And he congratulated his opponents — DeSantis, Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who Trump said "did a hell of a job." Ramaswamy later suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

"They did very well," he said of the three.

But with the momentum set in Iowa, the candidates are already looking to the next contest as Trump hopes to cement his lead, and DeSantis and Haley continue to fight for second place nationally. The next contest will be on Jan. 23 in New Hampshire, which has been the first-in-the-nation primary for more than half a century. President Joe Biden is also looking to make a strong showing in the Democratic primary to be held on the same day — even though the Democratic National Convention is not formally recognizing the contest in the Granite State.

