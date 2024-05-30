What's Trump charged with in the hush money case? Read the felony counts before the jury

Jurors in the criminal trial against former President Donald Trump are deciding if he will be convicted or acquitted of 34 felony counts of falsified business records.

The prosecution argues that business records were falsified as part of a scheme Trump devised with his lawyer, Michael Cohen. Those records, prosecutors argue, were meant to conceal a payment to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. On the stand, Cohen described a repayment scheme that formed the basis of the 34 counts: 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified ledger entries and 11 checks falsely recording the repayment as legal “retainers.” Nine of the checks were signed by Trump, himself. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the alleged affair with Daniels.

Here's how those counts break down:

