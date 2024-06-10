The U.N. Security Council has voted for a cease-fire to end Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council has endorsed President Biden’s step-by-step plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

After a 14 to 0 vote, with Russia abstaining, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the council is sending a clear message to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Israel has already agreed to this deal and the fighting could stop today, if Hamas would do the same. I repeat: The fighting could stop today," she said.

The plan sets out three phases starting with a six-week cease-fire, in which Hamas releases some hostages and Israel releases Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and Israel would then negotiate phase two — a permanent end to the war and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Hamas wants a guarantee of a permanent cease-fire now.

The third phase is rebuilding Gaza after eight months of war that has left much of the territory in ruins.

