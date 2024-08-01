U.S. women fencers parry and riposte to Olympic gold in Paris, besting Italy

PARIS — Under the soaring glass dome of Paris's Grand Palais, American fencer Lee Kiefer danced close, clashing foils with her Canadian opponent Eleanor Harvey in a semifinal match.

The foil is a slender, wand-like sword, wielded with lightning speed. Kiefer scored touch after touch, celebrating each time with a shout, a fist pump or a jubilant leap into the air.

Kiefer's win helped propel the U.S. women into the team finals, where they faced Italy, the top-seeded team.

Thursday evening the U.S. prevailed again in an upset with 45 touches to Italy's 39 to take gold.

"The Americans have grown a lot," said Italy's Alice Volpi after the match. "We knew that it would be difficult. They were better than us today."

This marked the first-ever team gold medal for the U.S. women - and a third gold medal for Kiefer.

Kiefer won individual gold on Sunday in Paris adding to the one she scored three years ago in Tokyo.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP / AP China's Huang Qianqian, left, competes with United States' Lauren Scruggs in the women's team foil quarterfinal on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“No matter how much I tried to prepare, there's still so much pressure I put on myself to just fence well and stay present," Kiefer said after winning her individual final.

"Each day was a rollercoaster, but here we are at the top.”

Kiefer began fencing at the age of five. She's now a medical student at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is married to fellow Team USA fencer Gerek Meinhardt.

“It's so special to have my family (here)," Kiefer said after her Sunday victory. "I tried to spot them in the crowd. But it makes it so much fuller."

The Grand Palais is a breathtaking venue for the fencing competitions and provided the perfect backdrop for the historic U.S. victory.

Copyright 2024 NPR