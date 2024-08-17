Hurricane Ernesto moves away from Bermuda to open waters

Updated August 17, 2024 at 20:46 PM ET

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Ernesto moved away from Bermuda on Saturday evening over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.

The storm forced residents to stay indoors and more than 23,000 people lost power, officials said. The Category 1 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Saturday evening. It was centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda and moving north-northeast at 6 mph (9 kph).

Earlier, the National Hurricane Center warned of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding. But the hurricane warning for the area was later downgraded to a tropical storm warning.

The center said 7 to 9 inches (17-22.5 centimeters) of rain was expected to fall on Bermuda. “This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island,” it said.

Due to the large size of the storm and its slow movement, tropical storm force winds and gusts up to hurricane force were expected through Saturday night. Tropical storm-strength winds were expected to continue well into Sunday, the Bermuda government said.

Late Saturday afternoon, Michelle Pitcher, director of the Bermuda Weather Service, said wind gusts were still reaching hurricane force. “It’s still quite rough out there,” she said.

According to the Bermuda Weather Service, the island was starting to see a diminishing of the worst conditions but still anticipated high wind gusts in association with the squally showers and rain bands.

The tropical storm warning would remain in place into the night, Pitcher said.

Premier David Burt shared a video on the social media platform X thanking emergency services and encouraging residents to stay inside.

“Overnight, there will still be tropical storm force winds, and we’re asking everyone to please exercise caution,” he said. “Remain at home.”

BELCO, Bermuda's power company, said over 23,000 customers had no power as of Saturday night.

The hurricane center reported life-threatening surf and rip currents on the East Coast of the United States and said they would reach Canada during the day. Ernesto was forecast to pass near southeastern Newfoundland by Monday night, it said.

Lana Morris, manager of Edgehill Manor Guest House in Bermuda, said conditions were calm, though the wind has started to pick up again. “I spoke to my guests, they told me they still have electricity, they have running water, and are comfortable.”

Morris said she has been communicating with her guests via phone. “They do not have internet — but if the network is down, it’s down. They are safe and I’m happy with that.”

Bermuda is an archipelago of 181 tiny islands whose total land mass is roughly the size of Manhattan.

According to AccuWeather, it’s uncommon for the eye of a hurricane to make landfall in Bermuda. It noted that, before today, since 1850 only 11 of 130 tropical storms that came within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of Bermuda had made landfall.

The territory is a renowned offshore financial center with sturdy construction, and given its elevation, storm surge is not as problematic as it is with low-lying islands.

Ernesto previously battered the northeast Caribbean, where it left tens of thousands of people without water in Puerto Rico.

LUMA, Puerto Rico's national power company, said it had restored more than 1.3 million customers' electricity 72 hours after the storm's passage.

After cleaning up and removing debris, the Virgin Islands Department of Education said all public schools would resume operations Monday.

Classes in Puerto Rico's public schools also were scheduled to start Monday, nearly a week after their original date.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm and the third hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

