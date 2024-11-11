A 'Wicked' mistake: Mattel apologizes for printing a porn site on its doll packaging

The toy company Mattel is apologizing for a misprint on its doll packaging that sent unsuspecting Wicked fans to a pornographic website.

The company's "Wicked Fashion Dolls" are among the many brand collaborations — including makeup, shoes, luggage, drinkware and mac and cheese — that have hit websites and store shelves ahead of the much-anticipated movie, which arrives in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.

The dolls depict some of the main characters from the book-turned-musical-turned-film, including Ariana Grande's "Galinda" and Cynthia Erivo's "Elphaba." Some sing, while others come with accessories and the powers of "posability", according to Mattel's website.

But the figurines are giving some shoppers — and online spectators — more than they bargained for, thanks to what the company says was a printing faux pas.

Social media users noted over the weekend that the label on the back of the box directs people to a website bearing the name of the film that belongs to a pornographic movie studio called Wicked Pictures. The page requires users to check a box confirming they are 18 or older.

The website belonging to the actual movie, in contrast, includes the word "movie" in the name.

The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a porn site on the box 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iW4mNVAlPE — just2good (Sarah Genao) (@just2goodYT) November 9, 2024

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page," Mattel told NPR in a statement. "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this."

It confirms that the listed website is "not appropriate for children" and advises consumers who have bought the dolls to "discard the product packaging or obscure the link."

Some purchasers, however, are trying to make Mattel's loss their gain. Multiple sellers have listed the toys on eBay for as much as $500, some advertising "RARE URL ERROR MISPRINT."

It's a considerable markup for the dolls, which retail for under $40.

They can't be purchased from Mattel's website; rather, the company links out to chains where people can buy directly. As of midday Monday, Mattel was referring shoppers only to Amazon and Target — and the corresponding product pages on those websites said the items were unavailable.

The line was pulled from the shelves of other retailers including Walmart, Macy's, Kohl's, Best Buy and DSW, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mattel did not respond to NPR's question about whether it aims to get the updated products back in circulation — or how long it might take for the company to work its magic.

