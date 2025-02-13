As Trump touts Putin talks, NATO allies insist Ukraine and Europe be included

BRUSSELS — Several NATO allies stressed on Thursday that Ukraine and Europe must not be cut out of any peace negotiations as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied that the United States is betraying the war-ravaged country.

European governments are reeling after the Trump administration signaled that it is planning face-to-face talks with Russia on ending the Ukraine war without involving them, insisted that Kyiv should not join NATO, and said that it's up to Europe to protect itself and Ukraine from whatever Russia might do next.

"There can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine. And Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks," U.K. Defence Secretary John Healey told reporters at NATO headquarters, as the organization's 32 defense ministers met for talks on Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said: "For me, it's clear … that Europe must be involved in the negotiations — and I think that's very easy to understand," particularly if Europe is "supposed to play a central or the main role in the peace order."

Europe "will have to live directly" with the consequences, he added.

Hegseth denied that the U.S. has betrayed Ukraine by launching negotiations about its future without Kyiv's full involvement. After talks with Putin and then Zelenskyy, Trump said on Wednesday he would "probably" meet in person with the Russian leader in the near term, possibly in Saudi Arabia.

"There is no betrayal there. There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States is invested and interested in peace. A negotiated peace," Hegesth told reporters.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, expressed surprise that Hegseth and Trump had listed what appeared to be concessions to Russia even before talks have begun in earnest.

"We shouldn't take anything off the table before the negotiations have even started, because it plays to Russia's court," she said. "Why are we giving them everything that they want even before the negotiations have been started? It's appeasement. It has never worked."

Hegseth warned that the war in Ukraine must "be a wakeup call" for NATO's European allies to spend more on their own defense budgets.

Twenty-three of the 32 member countries were forecast to have met the organization's guideline of spending 2% of gross domestic product on their national defense budgets last year, but a third still do not.

But Hegseth's French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, described the wrangling over greater defense spending as "a false debate," saying that governments and parliaments across Europe are already approving more weapons purchases and bigger military budgets while helping Ukraine stave off an invasion.

Lecornu warned that the future of NATO itself is now in question.

"To say that it's the biggest and most robust alliance in history is true, historically speaking. But the real question is will that still be the case in 10 or 15 years," he said, after the U.S. — by far NATO's biggest and most powerful member — signaled that its security priorities lie elsewhere, including in Asia.

Harry Nakos / AP / AP NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who was chairing Thursday's meeting, said that whatever agreement is struck between Russia and Ukraine, it is crucial that the "peace deal is enduring, that Putin knows that this is the end, that he can never again try to capture a piece of Ukraine."

Touting Europe's investment in Ukraine, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said European nations provided about 60% of the military support to Kyiv last year and must be involved, especially given U.S. demands that Europe take more responsibility for Ukraine's security in the longer term.

His Estonian counterpart, Hanno Pevkur, underlined that the European Union has driven sanctions against Russia, has invested heavily in Ukraine's defense, and will be asked to foot the bill for rebuilding the war-ravaged country.

"We have to be there. So there is no question about it. Otherwise this peace will not be long lasting," Pevkur warned.

Copyright 2025 NPR