Disney releases the first looks at 'Disenchanted' and a live-action 'Little Mermaid'

It's been a buzzy few days at Disney's D23 Expo.

Among the many announcements about upcoming projects from the media giant were two new trailers for popular film franchises.

The first, Disenchanted, is the follow-up to 2007's Enchanted, which saw Amy Adams play an agreeable but naive princess hopeful dropped from the fictional land of Andalasia into present-day New York City.

Adams returns for the sequel — along with other original cast members Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and others — in which she moves to the suburbs but discovers that "her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find."

Nothing stays enchanted forever.#Disenchanted, an Original movie, starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JXSTfLeXBy — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Disenchanted will stream on Disney+ starting Nov. 24.

Disney is also whetting fans' appetites with a teaser for its live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, the animated classic that hit theaters in 1989.

The trailer gives a brief look at star Halle Bailey playing the lead role of Ariel.

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Melissa McCarthy co-stars as Ursula, Javier Bardem plays Triton, and Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda have written four new songs for the film.

The Little Mermaid comes to theaters on May 26, 2023.

