Nevada Democrat Rep. Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won reelection in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, holding on to a vulnerable House of Representatives seat for the party, according to the Associated Press.

Titus was up against Republican Mark Robertson, a financial planner and veteran, who tried to tie Titus with President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Titus, meanwhile, campaigned on the keeping abortion legal and said Republicans have no plan to fight inflation and threats to democracy.

Titus out-fundraised her opponent throughout the cycle, but outside groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, spent millions on the race.

The seat was impacted by redistricting by the Democratic-led state legislature last year and made what was once a safe Democratic seat more competitive. It remained a close race in the final stretch of the election.

Titus was first elected to Congress in 2008 and serves on the House Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Homeland Security committees.

