Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to a congressional and a diplomatic source. He plans to meet with President Biden and congressional leaders, and possibly address a joint session of Congress.

Punchbowl News first reported the visit.

The Ukrainian president's visit is the first to the U.S. since Russia launched its attack in February. It also comes as lawmakers are preparing to vote on an omnibus spending bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

Republicans are largely expected to oppose the measure.

Zelenskyy previously addressed Congress via video from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March. He called on lawmakers to send additional support.

The U.S. has been a strong ally of Ukraine in its war against Russia. So far, Congress has provided over $65 billion in aid to Ukraine, including humanitarian aid.

Most recently, the U.S. reportedly plans to provide surface-to-air guided missile system that can target Russian aircraft and missiles.

President Biden has said he has "no plans to contact" Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war, and has congratulated the presidents of France and Ecuador for their hardline stances against Russia in the conflict.

