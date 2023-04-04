Photos: See how the Trump Indictment day unfolded

Former President Donald Trump arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office to turn himself on

Security is high. There are barricades all around the court building, and police are out in force. Both pro and anti-Trump demonstrators are expected in the little park across the street.

The judge in the case is the same judge who oversaw the conviction of Trump's business on felony tax fraud charges in December.

This indictment, when it's unsealed, will spell out the precise criminal counts against Trump. His lawyers have said the Manhattan District Attorney is politically motivated, and that their client will vigorously fight the charges.

Here is scene from today.

/ José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR / José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR Supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 3, 2023.

Bryan Woolston / AP / AP Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

/ José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR / José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR The entrance of Manhattan Criminal Courts Building fills with commotion from supporters of the former president as Donald J. Trump makes his way to his scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in Manhattan, New York City.

Leonardo Munoz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A supporter of former President Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) talks to supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the District Attorneys office in New York.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Supporters of former President Donald Trump argue with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City.

John Moore / Getty Images / Getty Images A New York City police officer sets up barricades near Trump Tower.

Mostafa Bassim / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images New York Republican Congressman George Santos arrives at Manhattan Court, where New York police tightened security measures on Tuesday ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment.

/ José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR / José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR As supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park, NYPD place barricades separating anti-Trump protestors from supporters on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building inNew York City.

Leonardo Munoz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City.

Stefan Jeremiah / AP / AP People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.