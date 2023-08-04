© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

The U.S. added jobs at a solid pace in July, reinforcing hopes about the economy

By Scott Horsley
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM MDT
U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July, still marking a steady pace of growth. The data is likely to reinforce hopes about the economy amid rising expectations for a soft landing.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July, still marking a steady pace of growth. The data is likely to reinforce hopes about the economy amid rising expectations for a soft landing.

Hiring held steady last month, as U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs, a solid — if not spectacular — pace of growth.

The data was largely within analyst expectations, with the unemployment rate edging down to 3.5% in July.

It points to an economy that remains sturdier than many had expected, with the labor market continuing to grow despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.

Health care and hospitality were among the industries adding jobs, while factories and transportation saw job cuts.

Hiring has slowed since the beginning of the year, but employers are still adding more than enough jobs every month, keeping unemployment near a 50-year low.

Average wages in July were up 4.4% from a year ago — similar to the month before.

Wage growth has outpaced inflation in recent months, so workers' paychecks are stretching further.

In another positive news, workers contine to come off the sidelines, with the labor force expanding by 152,000 people last month.

Job gains for May and June were revised down by a total of 49,000 jobs.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley