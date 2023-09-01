'It's as if there's no world around you ... just the movies'

Welcome to a special preview of KUNC’s new podcast In the NoCo, a daily slice of Northern Colorado news and happenings.

The Front Range is home to some of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, including Boulder and Fort Collins. But bicyclists and pedestrians in these cities and surrounding areas are facing increasing danger that has led to a record number of fatalities. In today's episode, we talk with KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz about what advocates are doing to try and change that. We also get a glimpse into the iconic and storied Telluride Film Festival with KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz, just as the festival celebrates its 50th year this weekend.