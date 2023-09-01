KUNC's new podcast In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, people, and issues important to Northern Colorado. We help listeners lead better, more informed lives by providing context and clarity around the conversations shaping our communities, and highlighting the stories and voices of the real people who live here. The show unravels the big issues of the day and the untold stories of the moment. And we also make time to celebrate all the things that make Northern Colorado such an incredible place to live, work, and play.