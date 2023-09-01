© 2023
By Erin O'Toole
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

KUNC's new podcast In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, people, and issues important to Northern Colorado. We help listeners lead better, more informed lives by providing context and clarity around the conversations shaping our communities, and highlighting the stories and voices of the real people who live here. The show unravels the big issues of the day and the untold stories of the moment. And we also make time to celebrate all the things that make Northern Colorado such an incredible place to live, work, and play.

Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast <i>In the NoCo</i>, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
