Why Coloradans are cultivating connections with local farmers

Summer may be winding down, but many northern Colorado farmers' markets are still humming with people lining up to buy crates of Palisade peaches, Olathe sweet corn, Pueblo chiles and other locally grown produce. But growing in Colorado can be challenging – the growing season is short, the sun is scorching, and the rainy season can be unpredictable.

Coloradans seem to appreciate how difficult it is for farmers – which may help explain some of the demand for fruits and vegetables grown in-state. But there are plenty of other reasons for that homegrown produce pride, according to Colorado State University professor and agricultural economist Dawn Thilmany . She talks with host Erin O'Toole about why there's so much importance placed on buying local.