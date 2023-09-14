© 2023
Why Coloradans are cultivating connections with local farmers

By Erin O'Toole
Published September 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM MDT
Caden from Miller Farms loads a batch of chile peppers into a roaster at the Fort Collins farmers' market on August 20, 2023. Demand for Colorado-grown foods like peppers, sweet corn, peaches and other produce peaks during late summer.

Summer may be winding down, but many northern Colorado farmers' markets are still humming with people lining up to buy crates of Palisade peaches, Olathe sweet corn, Pueblo chiles and other locally grown produce. But growing in Colorado can be challenging – the growing season is short, the sun is scorching, and the rainy season can be unpredictable.

Coloradans seem to appreciate how difficult it is for farmers – which may help explain some of the demand for fruits and vegetables grown in-state. But there are plenty of other reasons for that homegrown produce pride, according to Colorado State University professor and agricultural economist Dawn Thilmany. She talks with host Erin O'Toole about why there's so much importance placed on buying local.

In the episode, we bring up this story about folks suffering from "peach anxiety" over the crop from western Colorado this Spring. We also mention the idea of visiting local farms and ranches - including Miller Farms in Platteville, which celebrates the fall harvest by allowing you to come harvest your own veggies through mid-November. Plus, there are plenty of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and CSAs nearby if you're ready to get out and celebrate the coming of autumn.

Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast <i>In the NoCo</i>, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
