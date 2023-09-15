© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In the NoCo

Rep. Yadira Caraveo on ‘a lifetime of being the first’

Published September 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy
A high school graduation photo of Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the first person in her family to attend college.

We’re kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of conversations highlighting Hispanic changemakers, innovators and creators. Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo knows a lot about duality, about the different cultural identities many people try to balance and preserve as they navigate life in Colorado and beyond. “It’s really been a lifetime of being ‘the first’ or ‘the only’ in a lot of rooms,” she says. Caraveo is Colorado’s first Latina member of Congress, representing the newly drawn 8th Congressional District. In today’s episode, the pediatrician and daughter of Mexican immigrants discusses how her upbringing and life experiences have informed her work as a physician — and now as a member of Congress.

Tags
In the NoCo PoliticsCultureLatinos