Rep. Yadira Caraveo on ‘a lifetime of being the first’

We’re kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of conversations highlighting Hispanic changemakers, innovators and creators. Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo knows a lot about duality, about the different cultural identities many people try to balance and preserve as they navigate life in Colorado and beyond. “It’s really been a lifetime of being ‘the first’ or ‘the only’ in a lot of rooms,” she says. Caraveo is Colorado’s first Latina member of Congress, representing the newly drawn 8th Congressional District. In today’s episode, the pediatrician and daughter of Mexican immigrants discusses how her upbringing and life experiences have informed her work as a physician — and now as a member of Congress.