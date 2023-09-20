You’ll fall for this season’s vivid colors, says ‘Mr. Aspen'

Fall officially begins on Saturday, September 23. After a long, hot summer, many of us are eagerly anticipating what the change of season brings: cooler evening air, your favorite old-but-warm sweaters, and an abundance of pumpkin patches and corn mazes. For thousands of tourists, this time of year also means an annual trip into the high country to marvel at the beautiful changing autumn leaves.

But when it comes to how spectacular and vibrant that display of fall colors is – it's safe to say that some years are better than others. For more on what we can expect this autumn, host Erin O'Toole talks with renowned leaf-peeping expert Dan West , also known as 'Mr. Aspen.' He serves as the state's forest entomologist, working out of the Colorado State Forest Service at CSU.

