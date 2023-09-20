© 2023
You’ll fall for this season’s vivid colors, says ‘Mr. Aspen'

By Erin O'Toole
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT
Dr. Dan West, wearing a headset and sitting in a small airplane, surveys forests in Colorado
Phil Thorpe
/
Courtesy of Dan West
Dr. Dan West, the state's forest entomologist, surveys for disturbance during a forest health aerial survey on Sept. 13, 2023. His many hours spent flying over both private and public forest lands in Colorado give him a unique perspective on how spectacular the fall colors may be in any given year.

Fall officially begins on Saturday, September 23. After a long, hot summer, many of us are eagerly anticipating what the change of season brings: cooler evening air, your favorite old-but-warm sweaters, and an abundance of pumpkin patches and corn mazes. For thousands of tourists, this time of year also means an annual trip into the high country to marvel at the beautiful changing autumn leaves.

But when it comes to how spectacular and vibrant that display of fall colors is – it's safe to say that some years are better than others. For more on what we can expect this autumn, host Erin O'Toole talks with renowned leaf-peeping expert Dan West, also known as 'Mr. Aspen.' He serves as the state's forest entomologist, working out of the Colorado State Forest Service at CSU.

Erin O'Toole
