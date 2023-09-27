Libraries lead the charge for intellectual freedom

Within the last several years, there’s been a surge in efforts across the country to challenge and remove books from library shelves. According to an analysis by PEN America , a free speech advocacy group, book bans have been reported in 32 states – although most are concentrated in just five: Florida, Missouri, Utah, South Carolina and Texas.

Banned Books Week was developed as a way to celebrate the freedom to read, and to draw attention to efforts at censorship. For librarians and book fans alike, it feels especially weighty this year, the 70th anniversary of the issuing of the Freedom to Read statement.

For Diane Lapierre, executive director of Poudre Libraries , the week is an important acknowledgement of our First Amendment rights, and the critical role of libraries in defending intellectual freedom and the right to read.

Poudre Libraries will host programming and events throughout the week , including the Let Freedom Read Challenge (ages 12 and older). The Lyric in Fort Collins will host " Let Freedom Read: Uncensored " – which features live readings of passages from books that are frequently challenged.

And Colorado Press Women will host a discussion on book banning and information suppression at the Columbine Library in Littleton on Oct. 7.