Behind the emergency that's threatening ambulance services, paramedics

Many of Colorado’s healthcare workers are burned out, as we heard from Kaiser Permanente staff who walked off the job last week. Staffing shortages are largely to blame — and this is an issue that is also affecting first responders.

KUNC statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods recently reported on the dire state of Colorado’s ambulance services. He sat down with In the NoCo's Robyn Vincent to explain why ambulance services are facing their own emergency and how it is affecting some EMTs and paramedics.

In this episode, we discuss a state reportthat helped inform Woods' story. It outlines the problems facing ambulance services in Colorado.

