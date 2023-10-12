How one college helps students mired in the mountain town housing crunch

More than half of college students in a 2020 survey said they were struggling to meet basic needs, such as finding stable housing. The authors point out it was a period of uncertainty given the ongoing pandemic, but the numbers highlight a persistent problem. Recent federal data shows 8% of undergraduate students experienced homelessness in the previous 30 days. Students of color face even higher rates — 12% of Black students experienced homelessness and 15% of American Indian or Alaskan Native students. White students reported a rate of 6.5% homelessness.

In Colorado's rural mountain communities, where housing is in short supply, helping students stay housed is a profound challenge.

"The biggest barrier to our students is actually housing,” said Matt Gianneschi of Colorado Mountain College. “It's not tuition, it's not pricing, it's not books. For us, it's affordability ... to actually live in resort communities and be a student."

Colorado Mountain Collegehas 11 campuses in communities like Breckenridge, Carbondale, Leadville and Steamboat Springs. Unlike many other colleges and universities, its primary source of funding comes from local property taxes and the college is using some of that funding to build housing for its diverse student population — more than a quarter of students are Latino.

Gianneschi says this work is chipping away at some of the barriers to higher education, like accessibility. We sat down with him for more.