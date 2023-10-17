How a Semester at Sea charted a course for author Rachel Louise Snyder

Author and journalist Rachel Louise Snyder has spent her career shining a light on social justice issues, violence against women and domestic abuse, and human rights across the globe. In addition to several novels, she’s published work in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker and for NPR.

Years ago, her experience in the Semester at Sea program helped set in motion a worldview that powerfully informs her work today. Northern Coloradans have the chance to hear from Snyder at Colorado State University, where Semester at Sea is headquartered and celebrating 60 years. Ahead of that talk, In the NoCo sat down with her to discuss the power of travel and language, and her new book — an evocative memoir about survival: "Women We Buried, Women We Burned."