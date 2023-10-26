Many undocumented residents are uninsured. A unique program is trying to change that

It has been estimated that nearly 200,000 undocumented people live in Colorado. It’s a life that comes with a lot of uncertainty, especially in accessing things like healthcare. A 2021 law expanded healthcare access for Coloradans regardless of immigration or documentation status. It paved the way for the creation of OmniSalud, which provided medical coverage for 10,000 undocumented residents with low incomes last year. We talked to Dale Whyte, program manager of Boulder County's health coverage enrollment center, as the open enrollment period for this and other health insurance approaches.

OmniSalud is helping people get enrolled at several events in November.