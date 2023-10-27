Colorado makes some progress on adult education amid a lack of funding, legislative ‘oversight’

Colorado spends a lot of money on K-12 students but the state allocates much less for adult education, in fact, it is near the bottom of the list nationally. That means some of Colorado’s more economically vulnerable adults aren’t getting the support they need.

"We have historically just not funded adult education. We were the last in the nation to begin funding it in 2014, and we have not really pumped that much money into it since," said Jason Gonzales, a higher education reporter with Chalkbeat.

Gonzales says some new laws are helping shift the focus to adult education and its vital importance, but "we still are near the bottom, even with all of this."

His recent reporting looks at the progress that is underway – and how state lawmakers are scrambling to repair an "oversight" that could jeopardize access for adultsseeking a high school diploma.

