‘It’s our right.’ Why voters hit the ballot boxes, and some election winners and losers

We’re sifting through some election results from Tuesday’s races, which brought roughly 42% of registered voters to the polls.

Loveland resident Lee Rhodes visited a drop box in Fort Collins this week to weigh in on Proposition HH. “That was important. I like the idea of the government keeping to a budget,” he told In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole.

The measure to address an expected spike in property taxes was defeated. KUNC’s statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods explains what that means in this episode.

Woods also discussed Proposition II, which voters approved. That measure allows the state to use more of the taxes it gets from tobacco and nicotine products that previously went back to manufacturers and distributors.

We talk about Boulder’s mayoral race, where voters for the first time made the call on who should lead the city, and we set the stage for some upcoming discussions on school board elections and their increasing politicization.

