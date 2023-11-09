© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

‘It’s our right.’ Why voters hit the ballot boxes, and some election winners and losers

By In The NoCo
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Colorado Democrats and supporters watched the results trickle in at the party's election night party in Denver on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Proposition HH, a statewide ballot measure crafted by Democratic state lawmakers and backed by Gov. Jared Polis, was rejected.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Colorado Democrats and their supporters watched the results trickle in at the party's election night party in Denver on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Proposition HH, a statewide ballot measure crafted by Democratic state lawmakers and backed by Gov. Jared Polis, was rejected.

We’re sifting through some election results from Tuesday’s races, which brought roughly 42% of registered voters to the polls.

Loveland resident Lee Rhodes visited a drop box in Fort Collins this week to weigh in on Proposition HH. “That was important. I like the idea of the government keeping to a budget,” he told In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole.

The measure to address an expected spike in property taxes was defeated. KUNC’s statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods explains what that means in this episode.

Woods also discussed Proposition II, which voters approved. That measure allows the state to use more of the taxes it gets from tobacco and nicotine products that previously went back to manufacturers and distributors.

We talk about Boulder’s mayoral race, where voters for the first time made the call on who should lead the city, and we set the stage for some upcoming discussions on school board elections and their increasing politicization.

Find more KUNC election coverage here.

Tags
In The NoCo 2023 ElectionVotingBoulderFort Collins
Stay Connected
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo