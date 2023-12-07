Colorado musician Domi Edson reimagines traditional Hanukkah songs with new album

Musician Domi Edson’s move from Seattle to Colorado wasn’t fueled by the typical cliched reasons. She came for the jazz. “I had heard really good things about both the size and the quality of the jazz scene here,” Edson told In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole. It is a scene defined by a sense of place — Edson says the local jazz world has a quintessential “Colorado vibe.”

“It’s just a very positive thing to be part of,” she said. Musicians challenge each other and clubs are committed to elevating local artists, Edson explained.

Edson is a bass player who heads her own jazz trio. Her latest project hits just right for this time of year — a collection of traditional Hanukkah songs reinterpreted in her signature jazz style. So, with Hanukkah beginning tonight at sundown, she joined us to talk about the genesis of this and more.

You can hear the Domi Edson Trio perform an album release party on Sunday, December 10 at The Muse in Lafayette. Find her newest album, A Jazzy Hanukkah, at domiedson.com