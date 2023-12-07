© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado musician Domi Edson reimagines traditional Hanukkah songs with new album

By In The NoCo
Published December 7, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Kelly Maxwell
/
Courtesy Photo
Domi Edson is celebrating the release of her new album featuring jazz-laced Hanukkah songs. The Denver musician plays bass and heads a jazz trio.

Musician Domi Edson’s move from Seattle to Colorado wasn’t fueled by the typical cliched reasons. She came for the jazz. “I had heard really good things about both the size and the quality of the jazz scene here,” Edson told In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole. It is a scene defined by a sense of place — Edson says the local jazz world has a quintessential “Colorado vibe.”

“It’s just a very positive thing to be part of,” she said. Musicians challenge each other and clubs are committed to elevating local artists, Edson explained.

Edson is a bass player who heads her own jazz trio. Her latest project hits just right for this time of year — a collection of traditional Hanukkah songs reinterpreted in her signature jazz style. So, with Hanukkah beginning tonight at sundown, she joined us to talk about the genesis of this and more.

You can hear the Domi Edson Trio perform an album release party on Sunday, December 10 at The Muse in Lafayette. Find her newest album, A Jazzy Hanukkah, at domiedson.com

Tags
In The NoCo Music InterviewsWinter holidaysHanukkahCulturePerforming Arts
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo