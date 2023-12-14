© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Keeping the faith: In the face of the migrant crisis, some churches have stepped in to help

By In The NoCo
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST
Pastor Eddy Hopkins at Peak Community Church on December 11, 2023. Last year over the holiday, Hopkins turned his Fort Collins church into a temporary shelter for migrants. As people continue to arrive in Colorado from the U.S.-southern border, Hopkins is thinking about ways he can continue to help.
Erin O'Toole
/
KUNC
Pastor Eddy Hopkins at Peak Community Church on December 11, 2023. Last year over the holiday, Hopkins turned his Fort Collins church into a temporary shelter for migrants. As people continue to arrive in Colorado from the U.S.-southern border, Hopkins is thinking about ways he can continue to help.

It is a Christmas tale as old as the Bible.

During a cold snap in Denver last December, Pastor Eddy Hopkins responded to an urgent call from Larimer County leaders. They told him Denver was overwhelmed with migrants who’d recently arrived in the city from the U.S. southern border. They asked if he could help. The pastor sprang into action and Peak Community Church in Fort Collins became a shelter for 16 migrants over the holidays.

Pastor Eddy said the experience was “absolutely wonderful.” The people he offered temporary shelter to “brought a great deal of joy to us.”

Still, it was a big undertaking.

“We were wanting to provide the best space that we could,” the pastor said. “And so we spent a lot of time trying to figure out food, trying to figure out personal needs and and how people could be safe and clothed and all that kind of stuff.”

People from Latin American countries and other nations facing turmoil continue to arrive in Colorado. It’s an especially tough time for them to make that journey — the weather is unforgiving and the holidays are in full swing. In Larimer County, leaders argue that logistics have prevented them from doing more when it comes to sheltering the influx of migrants. But Pastor Eddy is starting to make plans for the people who do end up near his doorstep. In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole visited him at his church to learn more.

In The NoCo MigrantsReligioncommunityLarimer County
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
