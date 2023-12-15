Ticket to ride: Front Range passenger train could finally be on the right track

Colorado has a rich railroad history, from mining trains carved through the mountains to freight trains chugging across the city. A lot of us hear them — a lot but we rarely get the opportunity to actually ride the trains. That might change soon. Last week a plan to develop a passenger rail line using existing freight tracks along the front range was accepted into a federal grant program. That could help make a multi-city train line from Fort Collins to Pueblo a reality in the next decade. To see if this long-anticipated plan is on track, I sat down with Andy Karsian of the Front Range Passenger Rail District.