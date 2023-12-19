A 'messy compromise' on tap as Western leaders hash out what's next for the Colorado River

Millions of people rely on water from the Colorado River, but there’s just not enough to quench everyone’s thirst. In other words, there's a big gap between the amount of water in the river, and the amount that people are using. It is a conundrum that policymakers across seven Western states continue to grapple with. Last week, more than 1,000 people with a stake in the river’s future met in Las Vegas, giving a peek behind the curtain of ongoing negotiations, and some clues as to just how hard it will be to find solutions that make everybody happy.

KUNC’s Alex Hager was there to cover that conference.

He told In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole about the potential for troubled waters ahead.