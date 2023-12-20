A former life ‘living on the streets full-time' informs this advocate's solutions to homelessness today

Every Tuesday at Central Park in Boulder, Jen Livovich offered food and support to people experiencing homelessness through a nonprofit she founded called Feet Forward. Livovich knew a lot of the people she was helping at the time. That’s because she also struggled with homelessness for several years. Then in 2018, she received a state voucher that helped her secure a stable home. It was a rocky transition.

“I really grappled with the kind of survivor’s guilt that’s only familiar to homeless people. And I remember thinking I could move 40 people onto my floor and laid the tape out and knew that wasn’t gonna end well,” Livovich said.

Homelessness has reached crisis levels in Colorado and the City of Boulder is facing a lawsuit for how its been handling the problem. The ACLU of Colorado sued the city for its so-called camping ban. It prohibits people from sleeping on the street. Police then issue tickets to those who do — even when the homeless shelter has been full.

“We think that's a violation of the Constitution to criminally charged people for actions that they have to engage in as a part of being human, sleeping, laying down,” said Tim Macdonald, legal director for the ACLU of Colorado.

A court date for that lawsuit was recently set for next August. Livovich, for her part, was originally one of the plaintiffs but she has since withdrawn. She says the larger issue is getting unhoused people access to social services, especially when it comes to addiction. In The NoCo’s Robyn Vincent sat down with her to learn more.