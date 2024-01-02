© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Sci-fi writer Connie Willis invites us to imagine new worlds this National Science Fiction Day

By Erin O'Toole,
Robyn Vincent
Published January 2, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
"I think when you read stories or watch movies that give you possible futures, even if they're really grim futures, like "Hunger Games" or "Blade Runner," then we think, 'Oh, we could end up here if we're not careful,'" said sci-fi writer Connie Willis.
Kyle Cassidy
/
Courtesy Photo
The second day of 2024 is a fitting time to ponder the future. It also happens to be National Science Fiction Day – a date commemorating the birth of the late Isaac Asimov, one of the genre's most celebrated authors. Like Asimov, a lot of us are fascinated with tales of the future. One of sci-fi’s living legends, author Connie Willis, says that is a good thing.

“We, I think, get to step out of ourselves and imagine
worlds that are different from ours — which one of the biggest problems right now is people who are unable to put themselves in anyone else's point of view. And I think that's a major thing that science fiction does,” Willis said.

Willis recently published a new book, “The Road to Roswell.” She lives in Northern Colorado and joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole in the KUNC studio to discuss the book, reflect on the past, and marvel at the future.

